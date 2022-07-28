Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.29 Million Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,147 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,972,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 31.4% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 51.9% in the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Markel Corp acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $7,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THG opened at $140.91 on Thursday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.69 and a 12 month high of $155.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.26. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.23%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

