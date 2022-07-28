Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,617 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMH. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 6.5% during the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 177,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 6.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 10,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 0.2 %

AMH stock opened at $36.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 77.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.86 and its 200 day moving average is $38.13. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $32.60 and a one year high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $356.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.76 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AMH. Evercore ISI set a $40.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $37.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.71 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,830,956 shares in the company, valued at $315,353,438.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 200,706 shares of company stock worth $7,161,700 over the last 90 days. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.