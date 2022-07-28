Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,963 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,468 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,504 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,929 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,736 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 20,373 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC assumed coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

NYSE:NEP opened at $80.00 on Thursday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $88.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.32. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $2.24. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.09 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 39.66%. The business’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.97) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a $0.7625 dividend. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.84%.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

