Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Federal Signal worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSS. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Federal Signal by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Federal Signal by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FSS shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Federal Signal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $38.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.92. Federal Signal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.86 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.50%.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

