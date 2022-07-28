Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,303 Shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in RCI Hospitality were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $676,000. ADW Capital Management LLC grew its position in RCI Hospitality by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 949,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,908,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in RCI Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at $537,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 312.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 21,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RICK opened at $54.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $508.91 million, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $46.49 and a 12 month high of $94.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.49.

RCI Hospitality ( NASDAQ:RICK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.03). RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $63.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.33 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCI Hospitality announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 24th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered RCI Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

