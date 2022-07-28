Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Shares Gap Down to $6.53

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.53, but opened at $6.08. Ardagh Metal Packaging shares last traded at $6.42, with a volume of 505 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays raised Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.65 to $6.80 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.20 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ardagh Metal Packaging currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.92.
Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Down 1.7 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average of $7.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90.
Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 5.6%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardagh Metal Packaging
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the first quarter valued at $146,000.
About Ardagh Metal Packaging
Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.
