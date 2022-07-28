Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ares Capital had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 10.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $19.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.77 and a 200-day moving average of $20.31. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.99. Ares Capital has a 1-year low of $17.03 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Hovde Group cut their price objective on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Capital

In related news, insider Michael Lewis Smith acquired 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Michael Lewis Smith acquired 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $49,811.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,744.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 356,775 shares of company stock worth $6,381,371 in the last three months. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 32.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 70.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 28.1% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 7.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. 29.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ares Capital

(Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.