Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Trading Up 3.2% Following Earnings Beat

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.2% on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $19.95 and last traded at $19.84. Approximately 40,413 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,299,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.22.

The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 54.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

Insider Activity at Ares Capital

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Capital

In related news, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $49,811.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,744.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Ares Capital news, insider Michael Lewis Smith purchased 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $1,006,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 89,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,811.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 44,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,744.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 356,775 shares of company stock valued at $6,381,371 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 70.7% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 29.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.77 and its 200 day moving average is $20.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

