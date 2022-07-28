argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on argenx from $460.00 to $471.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of argenx from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of argenx from €390.00 ($397.96) to €430.00 ($438.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.40.

argenx Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARGX traded up $15.16 on Thursday, reaching $373.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,928. The firm has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of -32.32 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $346.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.35. argenx has a 1-year low of $249.50 and a 1-year high of $383.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.07) by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $31.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 32.54% and a negative net margin of 147.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that argenx will post -19.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARGX. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in argenx by 112.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in argenx by 107.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 116.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

