Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 33.05%.

Arrow Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ AROW traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.41. 132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,412. Arrow Financial has a 12 month low of $30.50 and a 12 month high of $38.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $535.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.60.

Arrow Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrow Financial

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arrow Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Arrow Financial by 71.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Arrow Financial by 9.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Arrow Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Arrow Financial by 5.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. 43.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Further Reading

