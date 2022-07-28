Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Stock Holdings Decreased by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $44.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.60. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.81 and a 1-year high of $84.83.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $151.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.15 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 26.77% and a negative net margin of 42.44%. The company’s revenue was up 362.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ARWR shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

