Artemis Strategic Investment (NASDAQ:ARTE) Shares Up 0.1%

Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTE – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.99. 1,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 110,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

Artemis Strategic Investment Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artemis Strategic Investment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARTE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Artemis Strategic Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $5,516,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Artemis Strategic Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $12,267,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Artemis Strategic Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $2,926,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Artemis Strategic Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $14,474,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Artemis Strategic Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $2,928,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Artemis Strategic Investment Company Profile

Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying a business combination target within the gaming, hospitality, and entertainment industries.

