Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Purchased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 7.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARVN opened at $53.03 on Thursday. Arvinas, Inc. has a one year low of $34.90 and a one year high of $108.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.38.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.35). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 29.38% and a negative net margin of 326.72%. The firm had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.51 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 340.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARVN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Arvinas from $116.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.38.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

