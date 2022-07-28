ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS.

ASGN Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE ASGN traded up $5.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,909. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.47 and its 200-day moving average is $105.28. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.83. ASGN has a 52 week low of $78.25 and a 52 week high of $131.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ASGN shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of ASGN from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASGN in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of ASGN from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of ASGN from $125.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ASGN from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASGN has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.20.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

