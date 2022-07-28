Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ashland Global had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 10.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Ashland Global updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.89-$1.89 EPS.

Ashland Global Stock Performance

Shares of ASH stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,266. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.45 and a 200-day moving average of $99.48. Ashland Global has a 52 week low of $81.93 and a 52 week high of $112.91. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ashland Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ashland Global declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 25th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ashland Global from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ashland Global from $136.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ashland Global from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ashland Global

In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $447,131.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $290,941.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $447,131.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,288.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashland Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 23.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Ashland Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 62.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 9.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ashland Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

