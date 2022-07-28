ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:ASPY) Shares Up 0.5%

ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:ASPY – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.93 and last traded at $26.93. 1,803 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 14,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.80.

ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF by 2,085.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $259,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF by 3,717.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 65,048 shares in the last quarter.

