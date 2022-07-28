Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Acquires New Stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,146,000. HEICO makes up approximately 2.4% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 3,963.3% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HEICO by 8,366.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEICO Price Performance

Shares of HEICO stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $146.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,008. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.14. HEICO Co. has a 12-month low of $122.94 and a 12-month high of $159.29. The company has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 60.00, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.39.

HEICO Announces Dividend

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $538.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on HEICO to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on HEICO from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HEICO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.33.

About HEICO

(Get Rating)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.