Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Lowers Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd lessened its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Align Technology makes up about 2.7% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $4,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Align Technology by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $819,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Align Technology by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at $52,174,602.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,799.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Trading Up 3.5 %

ALGN traded up $9.08 on Thursday, hitting $271.69. The company had a trading volume of 26,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,017. The firm has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $258.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $371.79. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.86 and a 1 year high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $969.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.05 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $440.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.75.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Further Reading

