Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000. Eaton comprises approximately 0.6% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 288.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in Eaton by 63.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 182.4% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eaton Stock Up 2.4 %

ETN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Eaton from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.73.

NYSE ETN traded up $3.41 on Thursday, reaching $145.08. The company had a trading volume of 55,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,239. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.86 and its 200 day moving average is $145.17. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 58.59%.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

