Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Trading 2.1% Higher

Shares of Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Rating) traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.29 and last traded at $1.24. 26,116 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 52,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Augusta Gold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Augusta Gold Trading Up 6.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $93.02 million, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.09.

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold ( OTCMKTS:AUGG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada.

