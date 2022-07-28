Auto Price Tops $320.39 on Exchanges (AUTO)

Auto (AUTO) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. Auto has a market cap of $16.98 million and $5.62 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auto coin can currently be purchased for about $320.39 or 0.01345697 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Auto has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,813.21 or 1.00021316 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005203 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003966 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002148 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00127037 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00029891 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004190 BTC.

Auto Profile

AUTO is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork.

Buying and Selling Auto

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auto using one of the exchanges listed above.

