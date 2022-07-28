Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Receives $263.74 Consensus PT from Analysts

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $264.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADSK. OTR Global upgraded shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $264.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,944,670 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,846,439,000 after acquiring an additional 230,892 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,786,922 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,470,795,000 after purchasing an additional 333,863 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,650,112 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,854,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,221 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,301 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,641,953,000 after purchasing an additional 902,168 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $1,504,904,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADSK opened at $203.41 on Thursday. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.18 and a 200 day moving average of $205.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

