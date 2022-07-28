Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) is Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,339 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 4.0% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Automatic Data Processing worth $54,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $566,438,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,386.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,531,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,647,000 after buying an additional 1,428,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,994,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,889,233,000 after buying an additional 817,884 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,427,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,562,432,000 after buying an additional 357,520 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,475,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $856,967,000 after buying an additional 343,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADP. Mizuho boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.43.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $234.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $214.44 and a 200 day moving average of $215.66. The company has a market capitalization of $97.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

