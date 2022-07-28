AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Sold by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,436 shares during the period. AutoNation makes up approximately 0.9% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. HCR Wealth Advisors owned 0.09% of AutoNation worth $5,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in AutoNation by 65.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in AutoNation by 60.4% during the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in AutoNation by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in AutoNation by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in AutoNation by 4.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $112.61 on Thursday. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $96.56 and a one year high of $133.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.35.

Insider Activity

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.96% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 10,185 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,222,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 10,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,222,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 98,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total value of $12,353,087.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,072,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,208,423.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 819,157 shares of company stock worth $94,687,399 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AN shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens lifted their price target on AutoNation to $130.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on AutoNation from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.29.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

