AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,745.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoZone Stock Up 1.7 %

A number of research firms have commented on AZO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,169.41.

NYSE AZO opened at $2,132.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,086.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,025.66. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,503.30 and a 12-month high of $2,267.40.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.87 by $3.16. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $26.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.08 EPS for the current year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Further Reading

