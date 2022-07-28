Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Issues Earnings Results

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Avient had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Avient updated its Q3 guidance to $0.80 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.50 EPS.

Avient Stock Up 4.0 %

AVNT stock opened at $43.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Avient has a fifty-two week low of $37.09 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avient

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Avient by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 46,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 24,027 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Avient by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 22,550 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Avient by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Avient by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Avient by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

AVNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Avient from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Avient from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

About Avient

(Get Rating)

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.