Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Issues Earnings Results

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Avient had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Avient updated its Q3 guidance to $0.80 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.50 EPS.
Avient Stock Up 4.0 %
AVNT stock opened at $43.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Avient has a fifty-two week low of $37.09 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.50.
Avient Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.93%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avient
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AVNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Avient from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Avient from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.
About Avient
Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avient (AVNT)
- C3.AI Stock is a Bargain Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Game Changer
- Did The FOMC Put A Bottom In The S&P 500?
- A Closer Look At Disney: Can It Earn a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Should You Buy AbbVie Ahead Of Earnings?
- Waste Management’s Earnings Beat Expectation, Stock Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.