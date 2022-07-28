Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Issues Earnings Results

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Up 0.8 %

AXTA traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.79. 35,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,233,174. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $21.44 and a 1 year high of $34.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 118.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 32,698 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 124,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 13,684 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth $395,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 98,143.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 70,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 70,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 10,695 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXTA. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.18.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

