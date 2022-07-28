Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.
Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance
Shares of AXTA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.57. 25,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,233,174. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.72 and a 200-day moving average of $26.09. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $21.44 and a one year high of $34.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently commented on AXTA. StockNews.com cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.18.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.
Recommended Stories
