Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Shares of AXTA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.57. 25,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,233,174. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.72 and a 200-day moving average of $26.09. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $21.44 and a one year high of $34.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Several brokerages recently commented on AXTA. StockNews.com cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.18.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXTA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 118.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 32,698 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 124,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 13,684 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 98,143.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 70,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 70,663 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 58.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 10,695 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

