Axe (AXE) 1-Day Volume Hits $34.00

Axe (AXE) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. During the last week, Axe has traded 31.2% lower against the US dollar. Axe has a market cap of $45,887.58 and $34.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.47 or 0.00241500 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000086 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Axe

AXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

