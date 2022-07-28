AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AXS has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

NYSE AXS opened at $52.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.16. AXIS Capital has a twelve month low of $44.49 and a twelve month high of $61.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Institutional Trading of AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AXIS Capital will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 198,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,807,000 after buying an additional 103,167 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.