B. Riley Initiates Coverage on Geron (NASDAQ:GERN)

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GERN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Geron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Geron Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GERN opened at $1.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $743.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.86. Geron has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $2.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Geron

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 85.84% and a negative net margin of 8,584.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Geron will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GERN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Geron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Geron by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 180,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 33,734 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Geron by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 55,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 11,507 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Geron by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 103,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 35,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Geron by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 569,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 179,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

Geron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Featured Articles

