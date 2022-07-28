Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Stock Price Down 1%

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Rating) dropped 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.12 and last traded at $23.12. Approximately 134 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.36.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BADFF shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$30.00 to C$31.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$34.50 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.60 and its 200 day moving average is $23.07.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

