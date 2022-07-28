Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 20,262 TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TMC the metals during the 1st quarter worth $498,000. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in TMC the metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $548,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TMC the metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $598,000. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP purchased a new stake in TMC the metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

Get TMC the metals alerts:

Insider Activity at TMC the metals

In other news, CEO Gerard Barron purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,316,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,469,977.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

TMC the metals Trading Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ TMC opened at $0.85 on Thursday. TMC the metals company Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $15.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.56.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Analysts predict that TMC the metals company Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

TMC the metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TMC the metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMC the metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.