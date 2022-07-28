Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 24,000 Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 239.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. 48.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

Cenovus Energy stock opened at $18.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.07 and its 200 day moving average is $17.67. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.21). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. Research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

Further Reading

