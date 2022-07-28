Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tricon Residential were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCN. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter worth $411,000. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter worth $27,961,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter worth $835,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter worth $11,957,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TCN opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Tricon Residential Inc. has a one year low of $9.33 and a one year high of $17.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.53.

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $138.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TCN. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $11.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.70.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

