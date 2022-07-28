Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 78.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Honda Motor by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Honda Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Honda Motor by 3,058.0% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 12,232 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Honda Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $500,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Honda Motor by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after buying an additional 57,625 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Honda Motor from $30.83 to $31.51 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Honda Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.51.

Honda Motor Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Honda Motor stock opened at $25.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.78 and a 200 day moving average of $27.03. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $33.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.18 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

