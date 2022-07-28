Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Shares Up 14.9%

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 14.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$10.78 and last traded at C$10.42. Approximately 686,844 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,430,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BLDP shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Eight Capital reduced their target price on Ballard Power Systems from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a C$5.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.95.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 14.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.33.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

Further Reading

