Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 47,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 97.3% in the first quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 200.9% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 22,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 15,058 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $1,029,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 40,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Price Performance

Bank of America stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,852,872. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.21. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.67 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $268.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

