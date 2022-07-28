Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires New Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 129,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. 36.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour Stock Performance

NYSE:UA opened at $7.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.43 and its 200 day moving average is $12.54. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Insider Activity at Under Armour

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter.

In related news, Director David W. Gibbs purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Under Armour from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Further Reading

