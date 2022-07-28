Banque Pictet & Cie SA Boosts Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in NiSource were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NiSource by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,114,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,411,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,839 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in NiSource by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,222,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $613,554,000 after purchasing an additional 389,243 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in NiSource by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,413,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,402,000 after purchasing an additional 299,038 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in NiSource by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,159,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676,623 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NiSource by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,113,000 after purchasing an additional 240,261 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NiSource in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NiSource in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

NiSource Trading Up 0.4 %

NiSource stock opened at $29.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.61. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $32.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.44%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Stories

