Banque Pictet & Cie SA Cuts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,933 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 2.0 %

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COST opened at $522.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $478.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $513.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

