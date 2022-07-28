Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $1.91 Million Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Masimo by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,026,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,642,740,000 after purchasing an additional 133,072 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Masimo by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,703,730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $498,818,000 after purchasing an additional 13,399 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Masimo by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,307,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $382,840,000 after purchasing an additional 149,083 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Masimo by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 855,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $250,497,000 after purchasing an additional 9,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Masimo by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $193,760,000 after purchasing an additional 13,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MASI. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Masimo from $205.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Masimo from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masimo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.60.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $142.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 0.98. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $112.07 and a 12 month high of $305.21.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $304.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.04 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

