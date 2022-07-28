Banque Pictet & Cie SA Lowers Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,986 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Newell Brands by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 128,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 21,664 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth $823,000. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Newell Brands to $28.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.17.

Newell Brands Price Performance

Newell Brands stock opened at $20.09 on Thursday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $27.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.09%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

