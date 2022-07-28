Barclays Increases T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target to $160.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TMUS. Wolfe Research started coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group set a $177.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.62.

TMUS opened at $140.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $176.04 billion, a PE ratio of 62.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.67.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.50). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 600.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

