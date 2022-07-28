Barclays Lowers Bunge (NYSE:BG) Price Target to $125.00

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BG. StockNews.com upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bunge currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.33.

Bunge Price Performance

BG opened at $91.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.89. Bunge has a 12-month low of $73.15 and a 12-month high of $128.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. Bunge’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bunge will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bunge news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $5,135,696.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,536.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bunge

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BG. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Bunge by 180.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bunge during the second quarter worth $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bunge during the first quarter worth $34,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bunge during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Bunge during the first quarter worth $36,000. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bunge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

