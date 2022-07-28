Barclays Reaffirms Maintains Rating for Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EVBG. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.43.

Everbridge Price Performance

Shares of EVBG stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.13. Everbridge has a one year low of $24.68 and a one year high of $167.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $100.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.82 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 23.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 3,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $130,285.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,850.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Everbridge news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 3,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $130,285.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,850.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $34,229.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,515.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $195,628 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everbridge

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,047,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,649,000 after buying an additional 511,847 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,585,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,754,000 after purchasing an additional 295,278 shares in the last quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter worth $54,755,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 802,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,016,000 after purchasing an additional 141,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 797,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,782,000 after purchasing an additional 304,867 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

