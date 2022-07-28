Barclays Trims Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Target Price to $95.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on LITE. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Monday, June 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lumentum from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lumentum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumentum has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.38.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum Stock Performance

Shares of LITE opened at $87.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.77. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $73.97 and a 12 month high of $108.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $395.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lumentum will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 3,287 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $292,937.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,339.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumentum

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 88,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lumentum by 172.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 144,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,079,000 after acquiring an additional 91,315 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $420,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.