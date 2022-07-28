Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.80

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.80 and traded as low as $13.08. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund shares last traded at $13.14, with a volume of 76,885 shares traded.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Trading Up 0.9 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.79.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.1056 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st.
About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund
Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.
