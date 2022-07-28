Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.80

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.80 and traded as low as $13.08. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund shares last traded at $13.14, with a volume of 76,885 shares traded.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.79.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.1056 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $186,000.

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

