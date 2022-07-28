Barrington Research Cuts Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Price Target to $48.00

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barrington Research from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 49.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CMCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Columbus McKinnon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Craig Hallum lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Columbus McKinnon Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Columbus McKinnon stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,281. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.12. Columbus McKinnon has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $54.20. The company has a market capitalization of $914.74 million, a PE ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, insider Kurt F. Wozniak sold 10,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $369,038.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,824. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 899,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,611,000 after buying an additional 500,868 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $764,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $661,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected and custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components and kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and jib cranes, and fall protection systems, as well as material handling solutions; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.