Barrington Research Lowers Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Price Target to $55.00

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Barrington Research from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 49.54% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Carriage Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Carriage Services Price Performance

CSV traded down $7.27 on Thursday, hitting $36.78. 12,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,275. Carriage Services has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $66.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.65 million, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.76 and its 200 day moving average is $46.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carriage Services

Carriage Services ( NYSE:CSV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Carriage Services had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 33.07%. The business had revenue of $98.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carriage Services will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Carlos R. Quezada acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.93 per share, for a total transaction of $56,895.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,258.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Carriage Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Carriage Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,778,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Carriage Services by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 946,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,500,000 after buying an additional 60,532 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Carriage Services by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 946,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,499,000 after buying an additional 53,240 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carriage Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,568,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Carriage Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,133,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carriage Services

(Get Rating)

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

Featured Articles

